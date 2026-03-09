Allu Arjun gifts swanky compact SUV to his mother celebrating International Women’s Day

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who was last seen in ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, made a sweet gesture for his mother, Allu Nirmala. The actor gifted his mother a swanky car, a compact SUV on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Read More

The thoughtful gesture beautifully reflected the actor’s deep love, respect, and gratitude for the woman who has been a constant pillar of strength and support in his life.

Allu Arjun marked the special occasion by celebrating the most important woman in his life, his mother. Sharing the moment on social media, the team of the actor wrote, “On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Icon Star @alluarjunonline gifted his mother #AlluNirmala garu a brand-new car. A heartfelt gesture celebrating motherhood and gratitude”.

The actor bought a Lexus NX for his mother. The compact luxury SUV has a combined system output is about 240–243 hp with 239 Nm engine torque, delivered through an e-CVT transmission and all-wheel drive. Acceleration from 0–100 km/h takes roughly 7.7 seconds and top speed is about 200 km/h.

The SUV measures about 4,660 mm in length, 1,865 mm in width, and 1,660–1,670 mm in height with a 2,690 mm wheelbase. Suspension uses MacPherson struts at the front and a double-wishbone setup at the rear with ventilated disc brakes.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun continues to remain one of the most talked-about stars in Indian cinema. On the professional front, the actor has an exciting slate of films lined up. He is set to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee Kumar for the much-anticipated project tentatively titled ‘AA22’. The film has already generated massive buzz among fans eager to see the powerhouse combination.

In addition, Allu Arjun will also be working with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for ‘AA23’, another highly anticipated project that promises to further elevate the star’s cinematic journey.

--IANS

aa/