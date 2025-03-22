Those who intimidate Muslims or incite communal discord won't be spared: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said that any attempts to intimidate the Muslim community or create communal discord would be met with strict action, and the accused will be punished stringently.

Speaking at an Iftar gathering, hosted by him in Mumbai, Pawar emphasised the importance of unity and social harmony.

"If anyone dares to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters or tries to create communal discord, they will not be spared," he said, assuring the community of his support.

The NCP leader emphasised the importance of communal harmony and unity against divisive forces and said that festivals like Holi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid promote togetherness and should be celebrated collectively, as unity is the true strength of the nation.

"Many great leaders like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, and others have shown the path of social progress by taking along all religions and castes. We have to carry forward this legacy. India is a symbol of unity and diversity. We have just celebrated Holi, and now Gudi Padwa and Eid are approaching. These festivals teach us to live together. Our real strength lies in unity," Pawar said.

Assuring the Muslim community of his support, he added, "Your brother Ajit Pawar is with you. If anyone dares to intimidate our Muslim brothers and sisters or tries to create communal discord, they will not be spared."

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) organised an Iftar gathering in the national capital, attended by leaders from different political parties.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi were among those in the Iftar party.

Other senior leaders, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and SP MP Jaya Bachchan, also attended the event.

Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar and falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. It signifies values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has witnessed intense political debates over the Nagpur violence, which erupted amid the Mahayuti government's demand to remove Aurangzeb's grave from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

As the opposition continues to criticise the state government over the Nagpur violence, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hit back at the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, comparing himself to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and accusing the opposition of compromising for power. (ANI)