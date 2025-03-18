Nagpur violence

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Mar 18, 2025, 04:51 PM

"This incident is not so big:" NCP MP Praful Patel on Nagpur violence

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Mar 18, 2025, 04:24 PM

Nagpur Violence: DCP Niketan Kadam Vows Legal Action Against Accused, Curfew Imposed

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Mar 18, 2025, 07:31 AM

Rumours were spread: Devendra Fadnavis calls Nagpur violence "well-planned"

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Mar 18, 2025, 06:47 AM

Shinde Calls Nagpur Violence 'Unfortunate', Police Investigate Possible Conspiracy

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Mar 18, 2025, 06:33 AM

Guilty should be punished: Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Nagpur Violence

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Mar 18, 2025, 07:52 AM

Nagpur Violence: Clashes erupt in Hansapuri after earlier unrest in Mahal

featuredfeatured
Maharashtra
The HawkT
The Hawk·Mar 18, 2025, 06:48 AM

Certain people in BJP keep spreading hatred: AIMIM on Nagpur violence