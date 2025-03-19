Maharashtra MoS Home Yogesh Kadam vows action over Nagpur violence, focus on safety

Mumbai: Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that it is a very serious matter.

He emphasized that strictest action would be taken against those responsible for attacking Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP)-level officers and other police personnel.

"The incident that happened in Nagpur is very serious... Strictest action will be taken. People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all," Kadam remarked.

Additionally, Kadam spoke about the ongoing actions against illegal Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra, which will be intensified.

He said, "The action that has been going on against Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra for the last three to four years is going to be done more aggressively now." Kadam also stressed the importance of cooperation from construction contractors and developers in ensuring safety. "It is the responsibility of the construction contractors and developers to give all the information about the labourers working on their site to the police," he noted, adding that this step had been initiated before the Saif Ali Khan incident.

Kadam also responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's recent statements, stating that he did not wish to comment further on Thackeray, as the people had already answered him.

Kadam said, "I don't want to say anything about Uddhav Thackeray because the people have already answered to him. The people have rejected him for the same reasons as making such statements about Eknath Shinde."

Kadam emphasized that the people of Maharashtra were looking for leaders focused on development, not those who make taunts.

He added, "The people want someone who is development-oriented and not towards making taunts... Bowing down behind the scenes and showing a different face to the public has been Uddhav Thackeray's policy for a long time."

Meanhwile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) leader Rohit Pawar on Wednesday said that action should be taken against the accused involved in the Nagpur violence.

"When the CM and the DCM gave a statement yesterday, in which they indirectly accepted that it was an intelligence failure. If something is preplanned and the police do not know about it, then it is an intelligence failure... Either it is an intelligence failure, or if it is that they did not act even when they had the intelligence, this means they let the violence happen... If anyone is involved in violence, then action will be taken against them; they may be from any community," Rohit Pawar told ANI.

Earlier, an FIR was also been lodged under the multiple sections from the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, along with other laws such as the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act, and Prevention of Public Property Damage Act at the Ganeshpath Police Station.

The complaint has been filed by Police Inspector Jitendra Baburao Gadge and the FIR names 51 individuals, including several minors. The accused are primarily from Nagpur city, residing in areas like Jafar Nagar, Tajbagh, Mominpura, and Bhalaadapura.

The police have been authorised to close roads in affected areas to maintain law and order. Anyone violating the curfew "remains punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)." (ANI)