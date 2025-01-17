Akhilesh Yadav and Kejriwal Slam BJP Over Offensive Remark Against Purvanchal MLA

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday morning lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that a party spokesperson had used offensive langauge againt an AAP MLA of Purvanachal origin during a debate on national TV. Yadav said the statement reflects "narrow" thinking of the BJP towards people from Purvanchal region.

"It is not only unfortunate but also highly condemnable that a national spokesperson of BJP distorted the surname of an elected MLA of Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi on a national news channel and used an extremely offensive word for that surname. This statement reflects the narrow thinking of BJP towards UP, Bihar and Purvanchalis, which has always been negative," Yadav, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, posted on X.

He further said that the issue can't be resolved with an apology since Purvanchalis who have been "attacked erbally" will never forget it.

"This is not a matter that can be resolved with an apology. Purvanchalis, who have been insulted by this "shadb baan (verbal attack), will never forget it," Yadav added.

Akhilesh Yadav's post on X was followed a reaction from the AAP National convenor Arvind Kejriwal who alleged that the BJP leaders abuse everyday. He said that Purvanchalis will respond to such remarks by pressing the EVM button in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

"Akhilesh, what the BJP spokesperson said shows the mentality of the BJP. Their leaders only abuse people morning and evening. Sometimes they abuse women, sometimes they abuse the Purvanchal society. And the bigger and dirtier abuses one uses, the bigger the position he gets. These insulting words spoken by him for the entire Purvanchal society are very unfortunate. Purvanchal society will respond to this by pressing the button," Kejriwal posted on X.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got eight seats. (ANI)