We are conscious, says Delhi HC Chief Justice amid judicial concerns

New Delhi: Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya, during a Delhi High Court hearing, responded to concerns raised by Senior Advocate Arun Bhardwaj, stating, "So is everybody...we are conscious."

Advocate Bhardwaj emphasised the urgency of the matter, urging immediate corrective measures to prevent recurrence.

He warned, "If the litigants' faith is shaken by the news today, the entire judicial system may collapse." Highlighting the need for reform, he added, "The judiciary requires an overall cleaning."

Bhardwaj also talked with ANI on the issue and appreciated the Collegium's swift action, remarking, "The Collegium has taken prompt and immediate action in the interest of the judicial system. The action is in the interest of the nation, and it is the interest of the nation that should be kept in mind.

Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna met on Thursday and made the recommendations of Justice Varma's transfer to Centre government to his parent High Court of Allahabad.

Supreme Court Collegium met and CJI took note of the issue. Transfer is not a finality, it's a process. In the interest of the institution it's just a step. Further action if and as required in the future will be taken.

Supreme Court's five-member Collegium met and unanimously resolved to recommend the transfer of Justice Varma after an adverse report about the alleged recovery of cash during a fire at his residence.

Apart from CJI Khanna, Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Abhay S Oka, and Vikram Nath are members of the Collegium.

As is the practice, the resolution of the Collegium has yet to be uploaded to the Supreme Court website.

Justice Varma took oath as a Delhi High Court judge in October 2021 and was appointed as a judge in the Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014. (ANI)