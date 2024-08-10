Indian Judiciary
J·Aug 10, 2024, 01:30 pm
Judiciary yielded to "brazen dictatorial regime" during emergency: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar
J·Jul 19, 2024, 11:21 am
President Murmu appoints seven additional judges of Bombay HC, 3 additional judges of Delhi HC as permanent judges
J·Jul 15, 2024, 02:50 pm
"We respect decision made by SC": Congress MP Gogoi on Muslim Board to challenge verdict allowing divorced women to claim maintenance
J·Apr 08, 2024, 12:17 pm
SC grants bail to YouTuber, says "How many will be jailed before polls?"
J·Nov 23, 2023, 01:57 pm
India’s first woman judge of Supreme Court Fatima Beevi passes away at 96
J·Oct 06, 2023, 02:10 pm
Growing trend in increase of women judges across country: CJI Chandrachud
J·Sep 26, 2023, 10:39 am
SC set to closely monitor Collegium recommendations pending with Centre
J·Sep 11, 2023, 07:06 am
'Govt panel on mediation needs more time', Centre requests SC to defer Constitution Bench hearing
