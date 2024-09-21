Supreme Court Collegium
Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices of eight High Courts
Sep 26, 2023, 10:39 AM
SC set to closely monitor Collegium recommendations pending with Centre
Sep 14, 2023, 02:38 PM
SC Collegium recommends appointment of 7 permanent judges in Allahabad HC
Jul 06, 2023, 12:46 PM
SC collegium proposes seven HC chief justices
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Allahabad HC to get 10 more permanent judges
