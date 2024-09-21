Supreme Court Collegium

Sep 21, 2024, 03:48 PM

Centre notifies appointment of Chief Justices of eight High Courts

Sep 26, 2023, 10:39 AM

SC set to closely monitor Collegium recommendations pending with Centre

Sep 14, 2023, 02:38 PM

SC Collegium recommends appointment of 7 permanent judges in Allahabad HC

Jul 06, 2023, 12:46 PM

SC collegium proposes seven HC chief justices

Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM

Allahabad HC to get 10 more permanent judges

