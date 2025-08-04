President appoints 5 judges in Allahabad High Court

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed five new judges in the Allahabad High Court.

Pramod Kumar Srivastava, Abdul Shahid, Santosh Rai, Tej Pratap Tiwari, and Zafeer Ahmad were appointed judges of the High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices, said an official statement.

Earlier last month, the Centre cleared the appointment of 19 judges and additional judges across three different high courts, following the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium.

In a post on X, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that President Murmu was pleased to appoint advocates Gouse Meera Mohiuddin, Chalapathi Rao Suddala, Vakiti Ramakrishna Reddy, and Gadi Praveen Kumar as Additional Judges of the Telangana High Court.

In the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the President cleared the elevation of five advocates, namely, Pushpendra Yadav, Anand Singh Bahrawat, Ajay Kumar Nirankari, Jai Kumar Pillai, and Himanshu Joshi, and judicial officers Ramkumar Choubey and Rajesh Kumar Gupta, to the Bench.

Also, judicial officers Alok Awasthi, Ratnesh Chandra Singh Bisen, Bhagwati Prasad Sharma, and Pradeep Mittal were appointed as Additional Judges of the MP High Court.

President Murmu also appointed four additional judges to the Gauhati High Court. The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the elevation of advocates Anjan Moni Kalita and Rajesh Mazumdar, and judicial officers Pranjal Das and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma to the Bench.

The Supreme Court Collegium, on July 28, also approved the proposal for the appointment of judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

The collegium has also recommended the names of three advocates, Ajit Bhagwanrao Kadethankar, Aarti Arun Sathe, and Sushil Manohar Ghodeswar, for appointment as judges of the Bombay High Court.

It has also approved the proposal for appointment of Additional Judges - Justice Harinath Nunepally, Justice Kiranmayee Mandava alias Kiranmayee Kanaparthy, Justice Sumathi Jagadam, and Justice Nyapathy Vijay - as permanent Judges in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, said a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal be appointed as a permanent judge in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

The Collegium also approved the proposal for the appointment of Additional Judge Justice Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja as a permanent Judge in the Karnataka High Court.

