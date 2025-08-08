Centre clears appointment of several HC judges

New Delhi, Aug 8 (IANS) The Centre on Friday cleared the appointments of several judges in five High Courts following the recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium.

The Centre cleared the appointment of additional judges - Justice Harinath Nunepally, Justice Kiranmayee Mandava @ Kiranmayee Kanaparthy, Justice Sumathi Jagadam, and Justice Nyapathy Vijay - as permanent Judges in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh.

A notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice also announced that the President has appointed additional judges, Justices Partha Sarathi Sen and Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, as permanent Judges to the Calcutta High Court.

In a separate notification, the terms of seven additional judges—Justices Biswaroop Chowdhury, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, and Md. Shabbar Rashidi—have been extended by another year.

The President has also appointed Justice Ravindra Kumar Agrawal as a permanent judge in the Chhattisgarh High Court.

As per another notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law & Justice, the Centre has cleared the proposal for the appointment of judicial officer Vimal Kumar Yadav as a judge of the Delhi High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Vimal Kumar Yadav to be a Judge of the Delhi High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," the notification read.

Following the proposal of the Supreme Court Collegium, the President appointed additional judge, Justice Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja, as a permanent Judge in the Karnataka High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Gurusiddaiah Basavaraja, Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court, to be a Judge of that High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

