Legal News

Uttarakhand
Feb 06, 2024, 12:03 PM

Uniform Civil Code: Live-in relationships in Uttarakhand to be registered

Jharkhand
Feb 01, 2024, 07:51 AM

Hemant Soren Challenges ED's Actions in Supreme Court, Hearing Tomorrow

Hollywood
Jan 20, 2024, 12:40 PM

Alec Baldwin Faces Renewed Manslaughter Charges in 'Rust' Shooting Tragedy

Sep 17, 2023, 01:45 AM

Assam: Six sentenced to life in Barpeta murder case

Sep 14, 2023, 02:38 PM

SC Collegium recommends appointment of 7 permanent judges in Allahabad HC

Sep 14, 2023, 06:22 AM

Calcutta HC directs Bengal govt to frame guidelines on compensation for acid attack victims

Sep 13, 2023, 02:50 PM

Kerala HC quashes sexual harassment case against actor Unni Mukundan

Sep 12, 2023, 10:02 AM

SC extends till Sep 25 interim bail of AAP leader Satyendar Jain

Tamil Nadu
Sep 10, 2023, 02:34 PM

Chandrababu Naidu sent to judicial custody till Sep 22