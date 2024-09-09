Law & Judiciary

Supreme Court denies Abhishek Banerjee's plea against ED summons in WB schools job scam case

Abhishek Banerjee is under investigation for multiple cases, including recruitment irregularities in West Bengal schools and a coal pilferage scam involving Eastern Coalfields Ltd.
Sep 09, 2024, 06:32 am
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee and his wife, Rujira Banerjee, challenging the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons in a money laundering case in the West Bengal school jobs scam.

The couple argued that they should be summoned to Kolkata instead of New Delhi.

Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma delivered the verdict today, having reserved judgement on August 13.

Abhishek Banerjee is under investigation by the ED for multiple cases, including alleged recruitment irregularities in West Bengal schools and a multi-crore coal pilferage scam involving Eastern Coalfields Ltd. mines in Kunustoria and Kajora areas near Asansol.

—ANI

Supreme CourtTMCMoney LaunderingED SummonsAbhishek BanerjeeWest Bengal scamcoal pilferage scam
