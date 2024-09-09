Patna: BJP leader Munna Sharma shot while resisting chain-snatching bid; dies in hospital

Sharma, who was the former BJP mandal president, succumbed to his injuries despite being rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Munna Sharma was shot dead by unidentified criminals while reportedly resisting a chain snatching attempt in Patna, police said on Monday.

Shama, who was the former BJP mandal president was rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries in the shooting incident but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to the Patna Police, the criminals shot Sharma on Monday morning near a restaurant in Patna City. They received information about the incident at around 6.15 am today.

Patna Police said that his family rushed him to the hospital where he died while under medical treatment.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22till-there-is-no-peace-no-talks-with-pakistan%22says-home-minister-amit-shah-slams-nc-congress-manifesto

As per the police official, CCTV footage from the vicinity of the shooting incident is being examined and investigation is underway to arrest the accused.

Chowk Police Station SHO Shashi Kumar Rana said, "We received information around 6.15 am that a man, Munna Sharma, was injured by criminals near a restaurant. He was rushed to a hospital by his family where he died while under medical treatment. CCTV footage around the spot of crime is being examined and other technical investigation is being undertaken. Further action is being taken."

"The FSL team has collected evidence from the site of the incident. A special team of police is reviewing CCTV footage. We are trying to find the reason behind the incident. Dial 100 team is also involved in the probe. The family of Munna Sharma has said that the chain he was wearing is still around his neck. Identification of one suspect has been done," DSP Patna City-2, Gaurav Sharma said.

—ANI