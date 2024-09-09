Abhishek Banerjee
J·Sep 09, 2024, 06:32 am
Supreme Court denies Abhishek Banerjee's plea against ED summons in WB schools job scam case
J·Sep 01, 2024, 11:24 am
"People in state view the party as regional...": Assam TMC President Ripun Bora resigns
J·Aug 11, 2024, 09:51 am
"My mind will never say that he has done anything," says Kolkata rape-murder case accused's mother
J·Jun 26, 2024, 09:00 am
"Ruling depensation, doesn't have numbers", claims TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee
J·Jun 08, 2024, 01:56 pm
TMC MLA assaults restaurant owner for 'abusing' Abhishek Banerjee, apologises
J·Oct 07, 2023, 02:53 am
"Will not take part in Durga Puja...Governor must listen", says Abhishek Banerjee in protest at Raj Bhavan
J·Oct 04, 2023, 12:18 am
High drama at Krishi Bhawan after Trinamool delegation dharna; detained by police, claims party
J·Oct 02, 2023, 09:47 am
TMC workers hold protest at Rajghat seeking scheme-related funds from Centre
J·Sep 28, 2023, 12:23 pm
"Perturbed, rattled and scared": Abhishek Banerjee on coincidental ED summons
J·Sep 22, 2023, 06:59 pm
School jobs scam: No coercive action against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Cal HC tells ED
J·Sep 16, 2023, 09:35 am
TMC grapples with unclear agenda, Mamata's absence, JPC on Adani
J·Sep 14, 2023, 03:18 pm
Calcutta HC dismisses lower court order for joint probe into Kuntal Ghosh’s letter
J·Sep 14, 2023, 10:20 am
Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
J·Sep 13, 2023, 01:25 pm
Delhi ED special officer reaches Kolkata to question Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal school job case
J·Aug 31, 2023, 09:16 am
Fresh appeal by Abhishek Banerjee at Calcutta HC in cash-for-school-job case
J·May 25, 2023, 01:23 pm
Abhishek Banerjee's 'Sex, Likes & Stories' exposes how social media 'consumes' users
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.