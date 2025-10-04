TMC to launch week-long block-level outreach from tomorrow, eyes 2026 Bengal polls

Kolkata: With the West Bengal Assembly elections due next year, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will launch a week-long state-wide outreach programme from October 5 to 12, holding block-level Vijaya Sammilani (post-Durga Puja gatherings) across Bengal.

The outreach programmes are aimed at increasing the party's connection with the people in the festive season.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, the party's General Secretary and Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, has briefed party leaders about this programme and asked them to take an active part in this initiative.

It is learnt that more than 50 top-level leaders of the party, including some MPs, MLAs, state ministers and student leaders, will attend the Vijaya Sammilani (post puja gatherings) programmes in every block of the state. They will go to different places for outreach programmes. The party leaders will also talk to the common people and know about their grievances against the different administrative layers in the state.

The party supremo and the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, is seeking a fourth term as Chief Minister of West Bengal in the 2026 state assembly elections.

“The Trinamool leadership is in no mood to miss any opportunity to reach out to the people during this period. Through the Vijay Sammelani programmes, the ruling party will once again highlight the neglect of the state by the Central government, the attack on Bengali workers across the country, especially in BJP-ruled states and at the same time highlight the achievements of the Mamata Banerjee government in the last 15 years," said a senior party leader and member of the state cabinet.

Incidentally, Abhishek Banerjee had a meeting with the Trinamool district leadership before Durga Puja. During this, he advised party leaders and workers to reach out to the people.

Abhishek Banerjee had asked them to reach out to more people in places where the Trinamool Congress has weak organisational strength. It is believed that the Vijaya Sammilani is Trinamool's new tool to expand the party's reach ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee, herself, is expected to attend similar programmes in Kolkata, including special interactions with industrialists.

--IANS