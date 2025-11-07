Abhishek Banerjee, Ahsaas Channa start shooting for new comedy project in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee has started shooting for his upcoming new comedy project with Ahsaas Channa in Mumbai.

The duo have been sharing behind-the-scenes posts and stories, giving fans a glimpse into their on-set camaraderie. They began shooting this week for the project, which also stars actors Gajraj Rao and Anshumaan Pushkar.

Sources close to the development told IANS that the two are currently shooting for a new project. A few days ago, Abhishek had shared a picture from the table reading session. It featured Abhishek and Ahsaas along with actor Gajraj Rao, Geeta Aggarwal, and Anshumaan Pushkar of 12th Fail fame.

A source close to the project told IANS: “Abhishek and Ahsaas bring a refreshing energy on set. Their pairing is unexpected yet incredibly endearing. It’s going to be exciting to watch them together in a story that promises both charm and depth.”

“The entire cast, including Gajraj Rao and Geeta Aggarwal, has been having a fantastic time collaborating on this project. The shoot has just begun and the cast is having a great time and bond on the sets”

In other news, Abhishek is making a return to theatre after two decades with a satire titled “Tu Kya Hai”, which offers a biting satire on the lives of countless dreamers who leave behind the comfort of their homes to chase the elusive aspirations of becoming performance artists. Their journeys are marked by moments of pain, absurdity, and struggle, blurring the line between tragedy and comedy.

Tu Kya Hai unfolds in three evocative chapters: a typical middle-class Indian household that views art only as a hobby; the chaotic yet comical hustle of Mumbai’s entertainment industry; and the quiet, internal conflicts that echo in the stillness of night.

The actor added that Tu Kya Hai is deeply personal because it holds up a mirror to my life and, in many ways, to anyone who has ever questioned themselves.

