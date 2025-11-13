Trinamool likely to bury ‘old vs young’ debate before Assembly elections next year

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is said to have begun drafting a list of probable candidates much ahead of the Assembly elections – expected in the first quarter of 2026 – incorporating major changes and introducing faces representing a mix of “old and new”.

With party General Secretary and three-time MP from Diamond Harbour, Abhishek Banerjee at the forefront, the list was expected to comprise names of youth leaders with a few elders – where the cut-off age was expected to be at a “maximum of about 65 years”.

Trinamool Chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of course remains out of the purview because, as reiterated by herself and her party colleagues, it is her name that is in contest in all of West Bengal’s 294 Assembly constituencies.

Thus, the 70-year-old firebrand leader remains the face and the driving engine for the party. She is the sole authority and the only adhesive keeping the various factions together. The final candidate list, like always, will be vetted by her.

The “old vs new” debate took an ugly turn for the party with open protests against veteran Parliamentarians like Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Sougata Ray, and Kalyan Banerjee by other members before last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The party supremo, however, stood beside her choice of candidates and all of them went ahead to successfully return to Parliament. The principal voice of protest that went public then has since toned down.

In the West Bengal Assembly, well over a quarter of the Trinamool's current MLAs are septuagenarians or above.

However, not all of them lack the political drive and their activities could have prompted the Trinamool heir apparent to reconcile, observed some party leaders, quoting public reports in their support.

According to them, the “general” (as Abhishek is referred to by a section of his followers) has lauded some veteran leaders for their zeal and dedication that was covered by regional newspapers.

Of them, trade union activist and state minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay is now 81. He represents the Khardaha Assembly seat and interestingly is said to have been a keen pugilist in his academic days and has even done a basic mountaineering course.

The other is 76-year-old Ashok Kumar Deb, who represents the Budge Budge Assembly constituency that he has won six consecutive times, first in 1996 for the Congress.

Such examples are said to have led Abhishek to do a rethink of his staunch stand against catapulting leaders above 65 to the heat, grime, and dust of the hustings.

Mamata Banerjee's confidence and affection for old associates and confidantes, too, are said to have led the young leader to make a mix of youth and experience.

However, his followers confidently pointed out that the “maximum” number of names will be those of leaders below the age of 60.

Though the “young vs old” debate is yet to meet an end, there may be a realistic mix of names that can be effective against a new surge from the state’s principal Opposition party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier, young leaders like Kunal Ghosh objected to veterans like Sudip or Subrata Bakshi’s comments that appeared to be weighing Abhishek’s leadership against Mamata.

Meanwhile, Abhishek has bounced back since Mamata Banerjee “reorganised” the party leadership. He has been quietly observing the debate among party ranks, mostly staying in the background.

This year, with the state heading towards another election, he has made a return, taking a prominent role in a party rejig right up to the district level.

The ongoing organisation restructuring is seen as a move to strengthen the party against anti-incumbency after an uninterrupted reign of over 14 years; and charges of corruption, indiscipline, and infighting – sometimes leading to physical altercations.

However, in his efforts towards initiating changes, he has never been seen publicly meddling in administrative matters, rather sharing his thoughts on the social media.

