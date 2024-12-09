We should fight unitedly against anti India forces Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Even as opposition plans another day of protests outside Parliament demanding discussions on the Adani issue, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that few issues before the country shouldn't be seen with "political lenses" and urged the Congress party and its workers to fight unitedly against "anti-India forces."

"I think that few issues before the country shouldn't be seen with political lenses. George Soros and his links - that have come to light - we do not see it as an issue relating Congress party, Rahul Gandhi. We should take the issue seriously - if it is related to anti-India forces. We do not see this as party politics... We have told Congress and other parties that we will discuss over the Constitution on December 13 and 14 (in Lok Sabha) and on December 16 and 17 (in Rajya Sabha). I want to appeal to the leaders of the Congress party and its workers that if even their leaders are found to have links with anti-India forces, they also should raise their voices and we should be united and fight unitedly against anti-India forces," Rijiju told reporters in the national capital.

Reacting to the George Soros issue, Kiren Rijiju said that the reports have come out in the public domain and the charges are "serious."

"Regarding the George Soros issue, the reports that have come out in the public domain - the charges are serious. Be it a member of parliament or a common man, everyone should work for the country. We appeal to be united and fight against anti-India forces," he added.

When asked about the INDIA bloc, he said that members of the alliance have raised questions on Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

"What is going on in Congress and INDI alliance, we don't want and have no intention to interfere in that. However, I have heard that parties within the INDI alliance, have raised questions regarding the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Earlier on December 7, NCP (SCP) Sharad Pawar acknowledged the leadership potential of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, emphasising her prominence as a national leader and the competence of her party's representatives in Parliament. (ANI)