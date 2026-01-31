Satheesan meets Tharoor as Congress pushes unity ahead of Kerala polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (IANS) Kerala Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader V.D. Satheesan paid a surprise visit to party MP Shashi Tharoor here on Saturday, signalling a thaw after weeks of unease and speculation over Tharoor’s political future.

The meeting at Tharoor’s residence focused on preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and is being seen as part of a concerted effort by the Congress high command to end internal dissonance and project unity ahead of a crucial electoral battle.

Tharoor has conveyed his willingness to play an active role in the campaign across Kerala. He is expected to be involved in drafting the election manifesto and vision document, besides leading structured interactions with youth and professionals -- an initiative the UDF believes could help expand its appeal beyond traditional vote banks.

The rapprochement was spearheaded by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal, with veteran leader A.K. Antony playing a key calming role. At the recent Wayanad conclave, Venugopal had personally assured Tharoor of his political relevance in Kerala, a message reinforced through repeated outreach from the state leadership, including Satheesan.

Just three days ago, Tharoor met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, after which he said they are on the same page.

Speaking to the media, Tharoor reiterated that there was “only one party” in his life and said his sole objective was the victory of the Congress and the UDF. He also dismissed suggestions that his participation in party programmes was under pressure.

With Tharoor firmly staying on, the UDF camp appears upbeat. The party leadership believes his influence among young voters and the politically unaligned could prove decisive.

Saturday morning’s low-key visit has effectively drawn the curtain on one of the Congress’s most awkward internal episodes in recent months, which had peaked amid speculation that Tharoor might align with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

--IANS

sg/skp