Punjab floods: 14,936 evacuated, 1,312 villages hit, schools shut till Sep 3

Chandigarh, Aug 31 (IANS) With the government extending holidays in all schools till September 3, Punjab Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Sunday said 14,936 people have been evacuated to safer places from flood-affected areas in the state.

Additionally, 122 relief camps are operational, providing shelter to 6,582 affected individuals, with 1,312 villages impacted by the floods. He said that the entire state machinery, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SDRF, the Army, and Punjab Police personnel, are working tirelessly round-the-clock to safeguard lives and property.

Giving district-wise details, the Cabinet Minister said 1,700 people have been rescued in Amritsar district, 25 in Barnala, 1,599 in Fazilka, 3,265 in Ferozepur, 5,456 in Gurdaspur, 1,052 in Hoshiarpur, 362 in Kapurthala, 163 in Mansa, 115 in Moga, 1,139 in Pathankot and 60 people have been rescued in Tarn Taran district.

Mundian said the number of relief camps has also been increased alongside the evacuation drives. Currently, 122 relief camps are operational. Giving a district-wise breakup, the minister said 16 camps have been set up in Amritsar, one in Barnala, seven in Fazilka, eight in Ferozepur, 25 in Gurdaspur, 20 in Hoshiarpur, four in Kapurthala, one in Mansa, five in Moga, 14 in Pathankot, one in Sangrur and 20 in Patiala.

All Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure the availability of essential supplies in these camps, he added. While expressing gratitude to the rescue agencies for standing firmly with the government in this critical time, the minister said at present six NDRF teams are deployed in Gurdaspur and one each in Fazilka, Ferozepur, Pathankot and Amritsar. Similarly, two SDRF teams are operational in Kapurthala.

The Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force have also been pressed into service in Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Pathankot, while one BSF team each is carrying out relief works in Gurdaspur and Ferozepur. Punjab Police and the fire brigade are assisting the administration in the affected areas of Kapurthala and Ferozepur.

He said 15 boats in Kapurthala, 12 in Ferozepur and four in Pathankot are engaged in evacuations, and wherever needed, airlifting operations are being executed.

The Revenue Minister said 1,312 villages have been impacted by floods across Punjab.

These include 93 in Amritsar, 26 in Barnala, 21 in Bathinda, one in Fatehgarh Sahib, 92 in Fazilka, 107 in Ferozepur, 324 in Gurdaspur, 86 in Hoshiarpur, 55 in Jalandhar, 123 in Kapurthala, 26 in Ludhiana, four in Malerkotla, 77 in Mansa, 35 in Moga, 81 in Pathankot, 14 in Patiala, two in Rupnagar, 22 in Sangrur, one in Mohali, three in SBS Nagar, 74 in Sri Muktsar Sahib and 45 in Tarn Taran.

--IANS

vg/uk