President Murmu congratulates Team India on T20 WC triumph, hails historic achievement

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, describing the victory as a historic achievement that has brought immense pride and joy to the nation.

In a post on X, @rashtrapatibhvn -- the official account of the President of India, mentioned the triumph marked another milestone in Indian cricket, noting that India has now become the only country to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup three times.

The President also highlighted that the Indian team holds the distinction of being the only side to win the title twice in succession.

“Heartiest congratulations to Team India, which scaled several peaks of history by winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup emphatically. India has the proud distinction of being the only country to win the cup three times. It is also the only team to win the cup twice in a row,” the post read.

The President said the achievement had filled the country’s cricket-loving people with immense joy and pride.

She also noted that the victory reflects the strong talent pool among India’s youth and the growing strength of the country across diverse fields.

The President also praised every member of the squad, the team management and support staff for the collective triumph and wished the Indian cricket team continued success and sustained glory in the future.

A dominant India became the first team to retain the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, win three world crowns, and clinch the trophy on home soil after defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final played in front of 86,824 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav will now be the fourth Indian to lead the side to a men’s cricket World Cup title after having not lost a single series since taking charge in July 2024 -- a remarkable record that highlights India's dominance in the shortest format.

Though the massive win, India broke two hoodoos -- of having never previously beaten New Zealand in a Men’s T20 World Cup match, and winning in Ahmedabad after their last two ICC white-ball defeats -- the 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia and a Super Eights defeat to South Africa earlier in this tournament -- came at the venue.

Sanju Samson's blistering 89 off 46 balls, laced with five fours and eight sixes, led India’s charge to posting a massive 255/5 - the second highest total of the tournament and the most posted by a team in the World Cup - before their bowlers dismantled New Zealand inside the powerplay to seal a comprehensive victory, as the visitors were bowled out for 159 in 19 overs.

Samson, in the form of his life, having struck 97 not out and 89 in his two previous innings, shared an opening stand of 98 with Abhishek Sharma, who saved his best for the title clash by hitting 52 off 21 balls, while Ishan Kishan hit 54 off 25 balls to extend the carnage.

