Owaisi demands Modi govt's statement on US Navy sinking Iranian ship

Hyderabad, March 6 (IANS) AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday demanded the government of India to come out with a clear statement and condemn US Navy sinking the Iranian warship close to Indian waters.

The Hyderabad MP wanted the government to clarify if the Trump administration informed it before targeting the Iranian ship.

"There are too many unanswered questions about the US Navy sinking the Iranian ship so close to Indian waters. The answers have to come from the government, but the PM and the EAM have been silent. This is dereliction of their constitutional responsibility towards the people of our country," Owaisi posted on 'X'.

"Was the Indian government informed by the Trump administration before it decided to use a nuclear submarine so close to Indian waters and expand the war zone? After all, we are also a member of Quad and the strategic partner of the US. If this becomes a precedent for the Chinese navy to operate in these waters, will the Modi government still remain silent? Is no one counting the cost of this timidity on display?," he asked.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief wanted to know if the United States were to repeat these against the two Iranian ships around, would the Modi government still act like ostriches with their heads in the sand.

"It destroys India’s longstanding reputation of being a strategically sovereign country, and will make us irrelevant in global forums. I demand that the government come out with a clear statement of condemnation and hold a press conference discussing the episode and its stance on the USIS attack on Iran in detail," the MP added.

A US submarine sank an Iranian warship off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, killing 87 sailors.

The Iranian warship which was returning from Visakhapatnam following an exercise organised by the Indian Navy last month. It was torpedoed by a US submarine off the southern coast of Sri Lanka in the early hours of Wednesday.

