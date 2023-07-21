Quad
J·Jul 21, 2023, 04:35 am
Japan becomes second Quad partner to sign semiconductor pact with India
J·Jun 24, 2023, 12:38 am
India, US trusting each other in new technologies: PM Modi
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Quad urges for just, durable peace in Ukraine; firmly rejects unilateral South China Sea operations
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Quad To Combat China's Indo-Pacific Expansionist Ambitions
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
India Plays Crucial Role In Quad, Cyber Security Concerns Take Centre Stage
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Quad unveils new initiative to monitor maritime activity across Indo-Pacific
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
PM’s Meeting With Australian PM On The Sidelines Of The Quad Leaders’ Summit
