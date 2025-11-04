India emerges as key pillar of Quad’s strategy and Indo-Pacific stability: Report

Washington, Nov 4 (IANS) India’s maritime resurgence lies at the heart of the Quad’s strategic coherence and the Indo-Pacific’s long-term stability, a report said on Tuesday.

It added that with China expanding its naval power and increasing maritime assertiveness, the Quad’s ability to uphold a free, open, and rules-based order depends on India's capacity to safeguard the Indian Ocean, bolster regional maritime infrastructure, and deliver collective security goods.

"The future of the Indo-Pacific hinges on the freedom of navigation, the security of sea lanes, and the resilience of maritime infrastructure. At this critical juncture, India's maritime transformation — embodied in the Maritime India Vision 2030 and its extension to 2047 — is not merely a domestic policy initiative. It represents a strategic pivot that positions India as an indispensable anchor of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) and a vital counterweight in the evolving geopolitical architecture of the Indo-Pacific," a report in India Narrative detailed.

"With nearly 95 per cent of India's trade by volume traversing maritime routes, the nation’s economic lifeline is intrinsically tied to the security and efficiency of its ports and shipping lanes. But India's maritime ambitions transcend commercial interests. They are rooted in a vision of regional leadership, collective security, and a rules-based maritime order—principles that align seamlessly with the Quad’s strategic objectives and the broader Indo-Pacific framework," it added.

According to the report, by pursuing a measured yet assertive approach through initiatives such as Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative, India has emerged as a net security provider, thereby enhancing the Quad's collective regional efforts.

The first-ever Quad at Sea Ship Observer Mission, launched in June 2025, brought together Indian Coast Guard officers and their counterparts from Japan, the United States, and Australia, exemplifying operational convergence. Such cross-embarkation initiatives, it said, strengthened joint readiness, domain awareness, and interoperability — key capabilities in countering unlawful maritime activities, from illegal fishing to piracy and territorial intrusions.

The report emphasised that India's maritime future is closely tied to the Quad and the Indo-Pacific, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated at the recent India Maritime Week 2025.

"India's coastline, strategic geography, and bold vision for Blue Economy growth position it as a natural investment destination and a maritime leader. The question is not whether India will shape the Indo-Pacific maritime order, but how swiftly and decisively it can leverage its strategic assets to anchor a free, open, and prosperous region. The waves of change are already in motion—India must navigate them with vision, strategy, and determination," the report noted.

