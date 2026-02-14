Nation will remain indebted: Cong chief Kharge, LoP Gandhi pay tributes to Pulwama martyrs

New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the cowardly Pulwama terror attack and said that the nation will always be indebted to them.

The country is marking the 7th anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama attack, honouring 40 CRPF personnel killed in a suicide bombing by Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists on a convoy in Jammu and Kashmir.

India responded with airstrikes on a JeM camp in Balakot, Pakistan, sending a firm message against terrorism.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "We pay our deepest homage to the brave martyrs of Bharat Mata, who laid down their lives in Pulwama. Their indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation will forever be etched in our collective memory."

"Their supreme sacrifice remains eternal. We shall never forget," he added.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also took to social media and said, "My heartfelt tributes to our brave soldiers who were martyred in the terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. The nation will forever remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the defence of Bharat Mata."

Earlier, the Congress party took to X and paid homage to the fallen soldiers.

"Tribute with deep condolences from the Congress family to our brave soldiers martyred in Pulwama. Their supreme sacrifice for the security of the nation will always be remembered. We salute their courage, dedication and patriotism, and stand united with the martyr families," the party said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid tributes to the martyrs, calling their courage and sacrifice an example for the country.

"A respectful salute and heartfelt tribute to the brave heroes who made the supreme sacrifice in the Pulwama terrorist attack. We shall forever remain indebted to our martyrs and their families. The courage, dedication, service, and martyrdom of our valiant soldiers are exemplary for all of us," Priyanka said in a post on X.

