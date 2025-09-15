Mixed reactions to Supreme Court's interim order on Waqf amendments from Kerala parties

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 15 (IANS) The Supreme Court’s interim verdict on Monday in the controversial Waqf Amendment Act has triggered sharp political reactions in Kerala, with the BJP welcoming the order as a validation of the law, while the Congress-led UDF has demanded its complete withdrawal.

BJP state President Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Congress’s claim that the Waqf Amendment was unconstitutional had collapsed in the wake of the apex court’s decision.

He noted that the amendment was brought by the Centre to address widespread Waqf encroachment issues faced by thousands, including residents of Munambam.

"The BJP’s promise to the people of Munambam has now become a reality. The Supreme Court has not intervened in crucial provisions like the removal of Section 40 and the inclusion of Section 2, which were essential to resolve the issue," he said.

Chandrasekhar added that attempts by the Congress, Muslim League, the CPI-M, and other INDIA bloc parties to restrict the participation of people of other faiths in Waqf Boards and Councils were rejected by the court.

"This verdict equally benefits those threatened under the pretext of Waqf encroachment and genuine Waqf land. Yet, blinded by appeasement and vote-bank politics, the Opposition continues to resist the amendment. After this setback, they should at least stand with those fighting for their land," he stated.

However, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and V.D.Satheesan described the court’s interim stay on certain provisions of the Act as a victory for constitutional values.

In his statement, he argued that the verdict questioned the very intent of the amendment.

"This is not just about a few provisions. The entire amendment must be repealed," he said.

The Supreme Court stayed the clause mandating that a person must be a believer for at least five years to create a Waqf, as well as the special powers granted to District Collectors.

Satheesan welcomed the court’s stance that Collectors cannot rule on citizens’ personal rights and also lauded the restrictions on non-Muslim representation in Waqf Boards.

"The verdict delivers a strong blow to the Sangh Parivar regime’s attempt to advance its communal agenda through legislation. It reinforces the message that the basic character of the Indian Constitution cannot be altered," the Congress leader said.

--IANS

sg/vd