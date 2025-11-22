Had a decisive response been given after 26/11, such attack would not have occurred again: Maha CM

Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that the 26/11 attack was a major blow to the sovereignty of the entire India, just as the Twin Towers attack in the US was an attack on American sovereignty.

"Had a decisive response been given when the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack took place, perhaps such an attack would not have occurred again," he added.

"However, the situation has now changed, and India stands before the world as a strong, capable, and decisive nation. After the Pahalgam attack, India demonstrated its capability to the world through 'Operation Sindoor' by striking terrorist bases in Pakistan. India is a nation that takes decisive action. Today, the country's security apparatus has become extremely strong. Before the Delhi bomb blasts, security agencies foiled a major conspiracy by seizing large quantities of explosives and weapons," the Chief Minister said.

He was speaking at the Global Peace Honour event.

"Terrorists cannot fight a direct war, which is why they wage covert warfare. The war against terrorism is not over. Every citizen must remain alert to fight against terrorism, serving as the eyes and ears of security," CM Fadnavis added.

At the event, Sadanand Date, senior police officer and NIA Chief, who displayed extraordinary courage during the 26/11 attacks, was specially felicitated.

Despite being seriously injured in a grenade attack at the Cama Hospital, he did not retreat and confronted the terrorists, eliminating them.

CM Fadnavis said that although 17 years have passed since the heart-wrenching 26/11 attacks, the pain of that day remains in all our hearts, adding that the Mumbai terror attack was not limited to the Taj Mahal hotel or Mumbai alone.

"This event is significant for paying tribute to the martyrs of this attack that created an atmosphere of fear in Mumbai and across the country, and for keeping the memories of the martyrs alive. He stated that terrorist organisations are attempting to create instability in the country by killing innocent citizens in Pahalgam. Such incidents make it clear that the threat of terrorism persists, and every citizen must remain vigilant," he added.

In his speech, the Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the 26/11 attack targeted Mumbai's culture, its spirit, and its identity, adding that Mumbai neither stopped nor broke down.

"We gave a firm response to this attack. India's response to Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack is indicative of the nation's changed strength."

--IANS

sj/khz