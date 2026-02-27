Drone movement in J&K’s Poonch sector, security forces open fire

Jammu, Feb 27 (IANS) The movement of a drone was observed along the line of control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch sector on Friday, leading to the security forces opening fire, officials said.

Read More

Officials said that the movement of a drone was observed over Gulpur village in the Poonch sector of the LoC.

"The movement of the drone was noticed during routine surveillance by the security forces. Fire was opened at the drone. The object was seen moving towards Siriyan village, entering the Pakistani side of the LoC," an official said.

Drones have been used in the past by terror outfits, with the assistance of the Pakistani Army, to drop payloads of arms, ammunition, cash and drugs for the terrorists along the LoC and the international border in J&K.

These consignments are usually picked up by the overground workers (OGWs) of the terrorist outfits.

The army guarding the 740-km-long LoC and the Border Security Force (BSF) guarding the 240-km-long international border have brought in special anti-drone equipment to tackle this menace.

In the Union Territory, the LoC is situated in the Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts of the Valley and in the Poonch, Rajouri and partly in the Jammu district of the Jammu division.

The international border is situated in Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts of the Jammu division.

Army is deployed on the LoC to check infiltration, cross-border smuggling and drone activity initiated from across the LoC.

On the international border, these duties are performed by the BSF.

In the hinterland, J&K Police and the security forces carry out aggressive operations against terrorists, their OGWs and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets are also on the scanner of the security forces. It is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

--IANS

sq/vd