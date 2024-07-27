LoC
Jul 27, 2024, 06:07 AM
J-K: Pakistan terrorist shot dead in encounter in Kupwara
Aug 07, 2023, 05:48 AM
2 terrorists slain as army foils J&K infiltration (Ld)
Jun 16, 2023, 10:16 PM
Indian Security Forces Neutralize 5 Foreign Terrorists Infiltrating In Kupwara Through LoC
May 31, 2023, 09:52 AM
Infiltration bid foiled, 3 terrorists held on LoC in J&K's Poonch
May 03, 2023, 03:48 PM
Two terrorists killed as security forces foil infiltration bid in J-K's Kupwara
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Security forces recover Pak drone with arms & ammunition in J&K's Rajouri
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Large quantity of arms, ammunition recovered close to LoC in J&K's Baramulla
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Lookout circular to be issued when accused deliberately evades summons or arrest: Delhi HC
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Now LOC issued against 2 PFI leaders
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Two terrorists killed near LoC in J&K's Kupwara
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Silent Sentry: Rail-Mounted Robots With AI For Surveillance Along LoC
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Army Chief reviews security situation in Kashmir
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Pak returns body of minor Indian boy in J-K's Poonch
Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 PM
Civilian who inadvertently crossed LoC sent back to PoK