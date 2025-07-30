Can never forget painful moments of Pahalgam: HM Amit Shah vows to make Kashmir terror-free 

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Wednesday, lambasted the Congress party for 'prioritising' political motive over national interests and also recalled the poignant moments of Pahalgam terror attack, when 26 innocent tourists were gunned down by Pakistani terrorists on April 22.

Sending a strong message to terrorists and their masters, Home Minister Shah vowed to make Jammu and Kashmir terrorism-free, saying that it is the long-standing commitment of Narendra Modi government to bring peace and stability in the region.

Joining the debate on Operation Sindoor in Rajya Sabha, the Home Minister told the House that when the Pahalgam massacre happened, he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reached the spot on the same day to take stock and show solidarity with the affected families.

"I can never forget those painful moments of April 22 terror attack. I met a woman, widowed just after six days of marriage and many families whose members were shot dead in front of their eyes. The agony and anguish of Pahalgam victims still remain fresh in my mind," he said.

He added that there has never been an incident when innocent people were singled out and killed on basis of religion.

"The disturbing images of Pahalgam attack are enough to shake the conscience of everyone, including me," Home Minister Shah added.

He also lambasted the Opposition for questioning the timing of 'Operation Mahadev' and rebuked the Congress party for keeping political interests above national security.

"Some are asking why Pahalgam attackers were killed just when the Parliament started debating Operation Sindoor. The whole nation is watching the Congress, their focus has never been national security but scoring political points, their focus is on undermining the forces than lauding their valour," he said.

The Home Minister also informed the House about the swift action taken by the Union Cabinet, after the Pahalgam attack, for bringing the perpetrators to justice and also to penalise Pakistan for fomenting terror on the Indian territory.

--IANS

mr/khz