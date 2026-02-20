Assam: HM Amit Shah meets Bhupen Borah before his formal entry into BJP

Guwahati, Feb 20 (IANS) In a development that has intensified political churn in Assam ahead of the upcoming elections, former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, a meeting seen as a clear precursor to his formal entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), scheduled for February 22.

Sources said Shah called Borah for a meeting soon after arriving in Guwahati, where the Union Home Minister is scheduled to attend a series of programmes on Saturday.

The meeting lasted for around 30 minutes and was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and MLA Manab Deka, indicating the political significance attached to Borah’s induction into the ruling party.

Bhupen Borah, who quit the Congress earlier this week after 32 years of association with the party, reportedly expressed satisfaction over the importance and respect shown to him by the BJP leadership.

He was quoted as saying that he never received such recognition during his tenure in Congress, a remark that underscores the growing discontent within the opposition party in the state. Borah’s exit from Congress has been politically significant, given his stature as a senior leader and former state party chief.

His scheduled joining of the BJP on February 22 is expected to strengthen the ruling party’s position, particularly in Upper Assam, where Borah enjoys considerable influence.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that leaders who believe in development, stability and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision are joining the BJP voluntarily.

Sarma said Borah’s experience and understanding of grassroots politics would further strengthen the BJP’s organisational base in Assam.

In a sharp contrast, the Congress leadership has come under criticism following reports that senior leader Nurul Huda was made to wait during Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s two-day visit to Assam.

The episode has added to the narrative of dissatisfaction among senior Congress leaders in the state.

Political observers believe Borah’s meeting with Shah and his imminent entry into the BJP mark another major setback for the Congress in Assam, as the ruling party continues to attract prominent leaders from the opposition camp ahead of the polls.

--IANS

tdr/uk