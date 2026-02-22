Bhupen Borah

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 22, 2026, 06:16 AM

Bhupen Borah joins BJP, criticises Congress for 'hurting' national pride

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 21, 2026, 04:05 PM

Insisted Bhupen Borah to stay, but he had already made up his mind: Congress MP

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 20, 2026, 04:33 PM

Assam: HM Amit Shah meets Bhupen Borah before his formal entry into BJP

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 18, 2026, 10:17 AM

Assam LoP Saikia rules out joining BJP amid turmoil in Congress

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 18, 2026, 09:38 AM

Bhupen Borah hits back at Gaurav Gogoi, alleges cash collection, ticket irregularities in Congress

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 16, 2026, 11:28 AM

Assam Cong crisis: AICC refuses to accept ex-state unit chief Bhupen Borah's resignation

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 16, 2026, 06:48 AM

More senior Congress leaders set to quit party: Assam CM Sarma

The Hawk
The Hawk·Feb 16, 2026, 06:43 AM

'Quit party for self-respect': Bhupen Borah resigns after serving Cong for 32 years