More senior Congress leaders set to quit party: Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati, Feb 16 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that more senior Congress leaders are set to quit the party following the resignation of Bhupen Borah, asserting that the grand old party has lost its relevance for both Hindus and common Assamese people.

Read More

Speaking to reporters here after Borah’s resignation, CM Sarma said that senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi is also likely to leave the party.

“Pradyut Bordoloi will quit the Congress before the Lok Sabha elections,” the Chief Minister claimed.

CM Sarma further made a political prediction regarding senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia, stating that he would join the BJP after the 2026 Assembly elections.

“After the 2026 elections, Debabrata Saikia will come to the BJP. I will personally speak to his mother and bring him to the BJP,” the Chief Minister said.

Referring to Bhupen Borah’s resignation, CM Sarma said the move reflects the deepening crisis within the Congress party.

He also announced that he would meet Borah soon. “I will meet Bhupen Borah tomorrow,” the CM said, without elaborating on the purpose of the meeting.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress, the Chief Minister alleged that the party no longer represents the interests of Assam’s people.

“A Hindu and a common Assamese man cannot stay in the Congress party anymore,” he remarked, accusing the Congress party of alienating its traditional support base through its policies and leadership approach.

CM Sarma claimed that the Congress leadership is disconnected from grassroots workers and lacks the ability to take decisive organisational decisions.

According to him, this has resulted in growing dissatisfaction among senior leaders and workers alike.

The Chief Minister said the BJP continues to gain strength in Assam as leaders and workers from opposition parties realise that development and stability are only possible under the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state.

Bhupen Borah, a senior Congress leader with over three decades in the party, resigned earlier in the day, citing self-respect and organisational failures, triggering intense political reactions across Assam.

Political observers believe the Chief Minister’s remarks are aimed at mounting pressure on Congress at a time when the party is already facing internal challenges ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

--IANS

tdr/dpb