Assam Deputy Speaker Numal Momin says Panchayat election "cakewalk" for NDA alliance

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 27 (ANI): The Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader Numal Momin has expressed confidence that, BJP-led NDA is all set to sweep the forthcoming panchayat polls in the state.

He further stated that the panchayat polls, which will be held in two phases in Assam on May 2 and May 7, will impact the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, and the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 104-108 seats out of 126 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls in the state.

"Already more than 300 seats of Zilla Parishad and Anchalik Panchayat won by NDA. The BJP and the NDA alliance are expected to have a cakewalk in Assam. This panchayat election will prove again the strength of the BJP and the weakness of opposition parties, especially the Congress. They (the opposition) don't have any issue. The way Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa has been working for the poor people has now convinced the people of this government. People are convinced by the love and kindness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the leadership abilities of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. So, the way we developed, the BJP government has worked for the people. We are going to win at least more than 80 per cent of the seats in these panchayat elections. Congress will rarely win a few seats," Numal Momin said.

The counting of votes for panchayat polls will be held on May 11.

He further stated that the panchayat polls will undoubtedly impact the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"After the results of panchayat elections, the opposition, particularly Congress, will demoralise, and they will not be revived again in the 2026 assembly polls in the state. The opposition parties, including Congress, are now in the ICU, and they will remain there until the 2026 election. This panchayat election will have a positive impact for the BJP and a negative impact for the opposition, including Congress," Numal Momin said.

The Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly further said that it is a tragedy that the opposition is weakening day by day.

"My personal assessment is that we (BJP-led NDA) are going to win 104 to 108 seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Assam in 2026. Merely a few MLAS will be in the opposition bench. People will straight reject the opposition design. The body language and activities of the Congress party suggest that they are likely to concede to the BJP in the upcoming election. BJP will clean sweep in the coming election, and the third consecutive term, the BJP will form the government in Assam with its alliance partners," Dr Numal Momin said.

The Assam Panchayat elections are scheduled to be held in two phases. The first phase of the election will be held on May 2 across 14 districts, and the second phase will be held on May 7 in the remaining 13 districts. Counting of votes for both phases will take place on May 11.

More than 1.80 crore voters, including 90.71 lakh male voters, 89.65 lakh female voters and 408 other voters, will exercise their franchise in 25007 polling stations. (ANI)

