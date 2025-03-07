The Very Humane, Rashtriya Rashtrapati

The Very Truly Humane, Rashtriya Rashtrapati Perhaps For The First Time In India: The very truly humane, Rashtriya Rashtrapati swiftly defying all seen, unseen, rare, oddity, awkward odds / rumours / Whispers / rumblings is finally here: Droupadi Murmu, 1st citizen of 150 Cr-odd citizens of Bharat meaning all 149.9999... Bharatiya are behind her, she being their constant forebearer. And she seemingly is fully conscious of it without fail, a unique trait amid so many "in office" Rashtrapati in the recent years. They were self-confined, self-serving, self-regulating, self-regimented hardly displaying any coalition with the Janta Janardan at all. Naturally then, they remained sort of segregated from the people of all sorts all throughout the country cutting no niche at all in the process at all. They didn't do vini, vidi, vici in any way that too, when, they were 1st citizen of the country. If they do preferred, they could have literally done wonders for the people of the country in more ways than many even inherently cumbersome. Today, by and large, no body remembers them though many of them were noted persona of the country. Compared to them, the current Rashtrapati is proving herself to be integral part and parcel of the country as also, fully inter-linked with all peoples of here as also, the entire humanity. Naturally then, she is, modus operandi wise, people-resembling not any living phenomenon different from them in any way. Yes, she is being given a position and she is duly abiding by it. There is nothing abstract, exceptional, anomalous, abysmal, awkward, amorous, abnormal about her attitude, she is rather actually fully normal that is actually / really expected of her even though she is duly the first citizen of the country, above all per se. But, 100% thanks to Madame President, she is behaviour wise not at all different from any one in the country rather, she is reportedly conscious of the fact that she is as much a Bharatiya as any one else. This, she is no different from them all of 149.9999 Cr Bharatiya. To reinforce her "ideology", she does an array of events to evince those events to be pucca Bharatiya and every Bharatiya has full right to partake of in it, come what may. Take for instance, her current Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav within the precincts of the Rashtrapati Bhavan grandeur, open to all. The "Open Door" sesame, courtesy, MahaMahim RashtrapatiJi, is a first time such complete Bharat-relatec anushthan in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is naturally making the visitors feel, they are as much Bharatiya, as much important as any one else, howsoever highly placed he or she is, in the country, thanks profusely to The Very Humane, Rashtriya Rashtrapati per se.