‘Shocks Our Conscience’ --- Says the Honourable Supreme Court without mincing words thereby totally surprising, shocking, zapping, stupefying, stunning innumerable many in the country, its varied systems aplenty. When the Supreme Court Justices say, their conscience is shocked, it is a serious, alarming matter. It implies, they are utterly surprised at the bull dozers are demolishing houses left and right when a house or a living space due to sky high prices itself is so beyond reach in this country and innumerable countrypeople are still without an owned place to live in. Under the circumstances, it is wondroud how come the houses are being directed to be ruthlessly demolished without a second thought just because they are said to be not in compliance with the governmental procedures. But that again is according to the government. It can easily direct the people responsible for owning those houses to do the corrections, needful, make up with all the discrepancies, shortcomings and keep their houses’ status quo intact but why ruthlessly demolish them? Why the government should behave like being omnipotent, omniscient, ubiquitous, kindless, ruthless, raw-ish without any concern, humanitarian touch of any kind? Why the government should be unkind, show its no concern with the people…When they construct their houses, why the government remain oblivious to them? Why do not they then check their veracity and take needful actions? Whence this happens, there will not be any discrepancy of any kind whatsoever. Simultaneously, there will be equanimity all around with no animosity, ill will of any kind whatsoever. The Supreme Court Judges are ensuring mere demolition of living spaces, howsoever big or small they be, called houses / dwelling units are rarest of rare commodities in this country even today in this country wherein, numerous unaccounted monies are simply wasted on redundant uses to save the “racketeers” of yore but a simple, plain dwelling unit is subjected to all kinds of strictest rules even though they are genuine must for the peoples of this country. Though The Supreme Court does not say this in words but somewhere, it seems, the Apex Court is greatly pained to see many peoples in this country still do not have an own place to stay in and do not require to pay any rent for that, come what may. Under the circumstances, it is only natural that there is a desperate need for a “own dwelling unit even if it means only a room or so”…The Supreme Court observations on demolitions are being seen as a great relief for the people at large who always not only consider themselves as totally hapless, hopeless, unlucky, but also, without any protection of any kind, come what may. After the Supreme Court sort of admonished the demolition of the houses, hopes of the masses of all hues all throughout the country are sky high that they are being taken care of by some one very powerful. And that, they can not be disputed, they being rather officially strong enough. And, influential. Full of clout needed. Thus, great reliability on the Supreme Court and its Honourable Judges. They are being accorded God-status, revered as “Bhagawan” for all times to come as only they are fully capable enough to “correct, cleanse, refurbish, reform the current system that is being considered as growingly incongruous, anachronous”. It is thus amply clear why the Supreme Court Judges are dreaded of and kept at safe distance to avert their wrath. But why should they utilize their wrath or better still, their judgements when all are in required official order justifiably without any qualms of any kind of injustice whatsoever. The Supreme Court Judges too are human beings like us all thus, they are as much concerned about the all round well beings of all country-masses as any one else. So no question of any kind of discrepancy of any kind whatsoever, come what may.