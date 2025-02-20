First Ever Triple Engine Govt In Delhi

First ever Triple Engine Government in Delhi and also in India / Bharat: Bharat ka pahala Triple Engine Government: The to be sworn in Delhi Government to be Chief Ministered by "acerbic", "determined", "assured", "undeterred", "assured" Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta, double engined by the irrepressible, unstoppable Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi, triple engined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah under whom Delhi is to be supervised by the Delhi Lieutanant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, ebullient, dedicated, committed to turn current all round "rickety", "topsy-turvy"; "ramshackle", "tottering", "crackling", "cackling" Delhi in to a not only an all round "ultra-modern" capital setting a new precedence but also turn the Hastinapur --- now, Delhi --- to its riveting the then all round glory that would automatically make Delhi world class, most sought after destination in the whole world. The new destination-seekers now will be obviously want to converge in "new, all round ultra capacitated matching or even surpassing the most modern but so-called fully capacitated" all round Delhi keeping many years in front to astutely, adroitly pass more than smoothly, suavely. True to the conventional democratic traditions, conventions, practices, the Delhi Chief Minister has also been duly, democratically chosen / elected after consulting with all the duly elected BJP MLSs who unflinchingly, genuinely, truly voiced their choice for Rekha Gupta as the new Delhi Chief Minister. The BJP High Command's representatives Jayant Panda, Ravi Shankar Prasad and others vibed with them one-to-one individually, accorded their "fact-finding" to the BJP President Jagat Prasad Nadda after which the regular practices of the BJP High Command's "official choice" for Delhi CMship was Rekha Gupta.

A grand choice, assiduously commit in utter consensus the BJP members who normally remain tight lipped on party matters unless cleared before or necessarily foretold by the concerned persona in the party high command that's BJP-benefitting far-reaching dictums always are full and final for all "working purposes" for the utter all round benevolence of the BJP per se in all circumstances including duress, predicaments. Such authentic, convincing, conventional method openly showed adhering to the BJP traditions, come what may, but also firmly put forth the worldwide message that the BJP practises "consensus" and no partisanism of any kind whatsoever. ...No Latka-Jhatka; Jhoomri Talaiya; No Aasman Se Gira, BJP Mein Atka; No TaporiGiri; In BJP, No Slackness etc, etc in BJP. Only adherence to strictly laid down proper rules and regulations of the BJP as officially laid down in its constitution during its inception. Under such strictly stipulated procedures, the Delhi CM was chosen with complete consensus with not even a single voice of dissent thereby once again evincing that indeed the BJP absolutely serious about Delhi unlike in say, in the '90s etc.

Delhi's --- rather, India's --- first ever Triple Engine Government easily is seen / viewed / commented / forecast / foretold about will be an all round hit right from the word go that is, the moment it starts officially functioning under the slready-termed-dynamic-non-pliable CM Rekha Gupta who after her selection as BJP Legilature Party leader meaning the CM said that she will follow the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all round progressing policies A-to-Z to make Delhi world class which the PM also wants at the earliest without any ado of any kind...To enable that, he will naturally advance all help / assistance from his side. A grand welcome phenomenon for the first time in Delhi. Add to the PM's "Delhi-affinity thus progresses", the Home Minister Amit Shah via the Delhi L-G Saxena, duly clearing all files for faster implementation of all works in Delhi. Implementing them on ground, keeping regular / daily tab on their A to Z progresses, seeing them duly completed + doing all works under her command, obviously will be Rekha Gupta, already being termed as grand succes, no-fuss CM unlike chronic complaining her predecessors particularly Atishi, Arvind Kejriwal instead of doing any work at all except continuously vociferous humbug on so-called deficiencies of the Centre which never were true to put rationally. Rekha Gupta naturally is "naturally different" from all these redundancy. She is fully committed to the all round "full development" of Delhi. This matching first ever Triple Engine Government in Delhi and in whole of India.