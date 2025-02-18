The Priyanka Magic

The supersonic Priyanka magic fully, perfectly emanating from her late Indira Gandhi-like "every bit" even in her run-of-mill parlance that strongly reminds one of "Madam I" or "Madam G" or "Madam Per Se", both's voices, choice of sentences, selection of ideas to be spoken, expressed, their accents, punctuation marks etc are all alike to say the least. Both are pretty much alike each other, complimenting each other ardently. The looks of Priyanka Gandhi these days, opine / assert many, are very much like that of her granny's, unabashedly point out many without any inhibition of any kind whatsoever. They even say that as and when / if and when she will get a full fledged chance to prove her real mettle to evince her Indira Gandhi-like prowess, she will easily do so without any inhibition of any kind whatsoever, come what may. It is of course yet to be ascertained that whether Priyanka in any way aspires to be "another 'IG' but of 2025+". Her "all round outcome outward in public does indicate every way that in the coming days, she will surely play far, far crucial role in the Congress' upbeat ways forward in the coming days. .

The dash, verve, determination, assuredness instantly slither out of determined Priyanka Gandhi are all easily opined to be not only natural but truth to the core, fully reminiscent of late Indira Gandhi's lectures, speeches that still are recorded / preserved by many. They now compared those with Priyanka Gandhi's lectures and find that she is almost exactly alternate to her "ebullient, multi-capable, multifarious" "grand mother" Indiraji.