New "Saheb" Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar rises as Maharashtra's new "Saheb," reshaping NCP and state politics with bold moves
Jan 08, 2025, 11:53 AM
Political Earthquake In Maharashtra: New "Saheb" In Maharashtra --- Daring, Darning, Damning Ajit Pawar --- has shown door to dominating-as-Saheb-for-half-a-century Sharad Pawar stopping just short of pronouncing "jaa re Jaa, Gela bole to jumri talaiya madhey ja, eedhar tumala role khatam jala...bole to khalas jala". "Manja, finito, the end jala", count down begins to bid "ta, ta, bye, bye"...once and for all.

No next time but. "Adieu jala"... New "Saheb" Ajit "Dada" Pawar is said to be "utter mast" in his new role, he all nearly fully set to reunite his NCP with his "daaboo" Chacha's NCP that in any way is moaning to partake of in Ajit Saheb's NCP washing away SharadRao Pawar his "geenee-choonee" acolytes.

Ajit Pawar, now firmly ensconced as Deputy CM under Devendra Fadnavis, is widely said to be preparing himself, albeit, surreptitiously, for big role in his home state Maharashtra as also in the Centre about which, he is strictly tight-lipped whole heartedly to avert all kinds of leakages thus spoiling of his all kinds of modus operandi.

 He now has reportedly prepared himself to zoom for big role in the ensuing days. ...New "Saheb" Thus, Ajit Pawar.

—Soumitra Bose

