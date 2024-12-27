Aaditya, Newest Mr Trouble Shooter

Aaditya Thackeray, Indeed Newest Mr Trouble Shooter In The Thackeray Clan Particularly For His Father + Chief of Shiv Sena (UBT) + "To-Be-'High Rise'-Again", Aaditya Thackeray, already 2nd time MLA in succession.

As "the newest Mr Trouble Shooter", he is already in extremely good rapport with the current state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy CMs Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, by and large, 99% of the ministers taken oath today as ministers.

Those few, he does not yet, he will go to them to introduce himself in the "most congenial manner" so that he becomes a "household name for them also like his important, relevant status quo with all other ministers in the state". Undoubtedly, reveal many in Mumbai, Aaditya now is "in" in the precincts of the state assembly, its ministerial rooms.

He has free entry there at his discretion. He is treated like "very exclusive" as he is seen as their direct link with Uddhav Thackeray. Yes, there are already strong rumours about Uddhav staging a come back to the ruling coterie in the state that too, unconditionally.

Aaditya is said to be a "vital carrier" in that link "ferrying messages from his father Uddhav to Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar etc".

Thus, Aaditya Thackeray is being widely termed as the Newest Mr Trouble Shooter.

—Soumitra Bose