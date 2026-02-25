Wheel of Fortune

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 25, 2026, 04:42 PM

Akshay Kumar draws attention to back-breaking pressure on cops

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 19, 2026, 03:55 PM

Akshay Kumar reveals Mithila Palkar portrays his sister in ‘Bhoot Bangla’

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 14, 2026, 05:05 AM

Akshay Kumar relives his 'Gajab Beizzati Moment': My friend had actually started crying...

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Feb 06, 2026, 01:39 PM

Akshay Kumar grooves to ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ with Anu Malik

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 30, 2026, 04:24 PM

Akshay Kumar, Gulshan Grover recreate Hera Pheri iconic dialogue, ‘Kabira Speaking’

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 30, 2026, 03:59 PM

Akshay Kumar, Gulshan Kumar recreate Hera Pheri iconic dialogue, ‘Kabira Speaking’

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 29, 2026, 03:26 PM

Akshay Kumar ‘scolds’, Mouni Roy, calls her a ‘Naagin’

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 29, 2026, 01:34 PM

Akshay Kumar recalls enacting Amitabh Bachchan scenes during struggling days, calls Chunky Panday his ‘Guru’

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 05:17 PM

Akshay Kumar teases Chunky Panday for being money minded, says ‘paisa jahan, Chunky wahan’

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 12:59 PM

Housefull 2 boys Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreyas Talpade reunite on Wheel of Fortune

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 27, 2026, 02:10 AM

Akshay Kumar calls Karisma Kapoor his 'first heroine', duo recreate ‘Deedar’ moment after 34 years

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 24, 2026, 05:20 PM

Tusshar Kapoor recreates iconic ‘Lucky’ moment from Golmaal on Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 24, 2026, 07:00 AM

Akshay Kumar calls fortune a very interesting mix of 'effort, timing, & mindset'

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 23, 2026, 01:12 PM

Akshay Kumar teases Farah Khan over her ‘celebrity cooking vlogs’, says Sajid Khan has a ‘rich sister’

featuredfeatured
The HawkT
The Hawk·Jan 21, 2026, 04:06 PM

Akshay Kumar shares a ‘secret tip’ for a happy marriage with Riteish Deshmukh