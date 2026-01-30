Akshay Kumar, Gulshan Kumar recreate Hera Pheri iconic dialogue, ‘Kabira Speaking’

Mumbai Jan 30 (IANS) The upcoming episode of quiz reality show Wheel of Fortune where actor Gulshan Grover who appears as a guest, brings back his iconic Hera Pheri character, Kabira, on the show.

Read More

Gulshan Grover leaves everyone in splits as he recreates his iconic Hera Pheri dialogue ‘Kabira Speaking.’ Akshay is seen joining him in the actress, further taking audiences on a nostalgia spree.

Gulshan further tells Akshay, “Kabira speaking by God, tera show dekh kar dil garden garden ho gaya. Dekho, agar show aage chalana hai na, toh 1 cr bahar nikalo,” instantly sparking nostalgia among fans.

The entertainment is doubled in the show as the OG Crime Master of Bollywood Shakti Kapoor along with actor Chunky Panday, joins Akshay Kumar on Wheel of Fortune adding plenty of humour and classic Bollywood vibes.

Recently, in a promo, Akshay was seen telling audiences how Chunky Panday was his senior at the acting school and also highlighted how Chunky would help him learn acting while recreating Amitabh Bachchan scenes during his acting lessons.

Talking about a chapter from his early acting days, Akshay crediting Chunky Panday as his first acting mentor, said, “Chunky is my teacher.”

Recalling their early training days, Akshay spoke about attending acting classes where senior actors guided newcomers through iconic scenes. “We used to perform Amitabh Bachchan scenes, and Chunky sir was our senior there,” he shared, fondly remembering his formative years.

–IANS

rd/