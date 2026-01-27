Akshay Kumar calls Karisma Kapoor his 'first heroine', duo recreate ‘Deedar’ moment after 34 years

Mumbai Jan 27 (IANS) Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar treated fans with a dose of sheer nostalgia on the show Wheel of Fortune, as the latter revealed the actress being his life's first heroine ever.

The duo also recreated magic on stage by revisiting their memorable song ‘Deedar Ho Gaya Mujhko Pyaar Ho Gaya’, marking 34 years of the film Deedar and leaving fans thrilled.

Karisma graced the show, along with Anu Malik and Mouni Roy, who joined in on the fun.

It was here when Akshay Kumar shared a heartfelt moment, saying, “As you all know, she is my first heroine. I did my first film with her, my first song with her. I want to tell you how beautiful you are.”

To this, Karisma responds warmly, “Thank you.”

In another promo Akshay joked, “Bandra main har building ke andar inke ek-ek flat hain.”

Joining the banter, Anu Malik, who accompanied Karisma to the show, quipped, “Akshay never lies,” while Karisma teasingly fires back, “You know, he owns entire Juhu!”

Akshay ups the ante, adding Santacruz and Khar to the list.

For the uninitiated, Deedar released in 1992, and was directed and produced by Pramod Chakravorty. The movie featured Akshay Kumar and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles, marking one of their early on-screen pairings. Akshay Kumar played Anand K. Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor essayed the role of Sapna Saxena.

The film also starred Anupam Kher, Laxmikant Berde, Tanuja, Dan Dhanoa, Rajeev Verma, Viju Khote and others in supporting roles.

