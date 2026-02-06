Akshay Kumar grooves to ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ with Anu Malik

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Bollywood hunk Akshay Kumar was seen grooving to the song "Chura Ke Dil Mera" with Anu Malik while celebrating the iconic hits of the composer during the latest episode of the reality game show "Wheel of Fortune".

Read More

Graced by Karisma Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Anu Malik, host Akshay Kumar requested during the episode that “Chura Ke Dil Mera”, which had been played during his entry, be played once again. Once the song was on, Akshay couldn’t resist breaking into an impromptu dance with Anu Malik, leaving everyone on set cheering for the two.

Lauding the legendary composer, Akshay Kumar said, “Yeh gaana Anu ji ka hai, aur sirf yeh hi nahi meri kai hit filmon jaise Mr and Mrs Khiladi, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, aur Main Khiladi Tu Anari ka music bhi Anu ji ne diya hai. Thank you, Anu ji, itne yaadgaar gaane dene ke liye.”

Giving back the love, Anu Malik talked about Akshay’s impeccable screen presence and dedication towards work.

“Log kehte hain tempo kam kyun kar rahe ho jab Akshay Kumar screen par ho. Main kehta hoon yeh Anu Malik hai, aur Anu Malik apna kaam jaanta hai. Aaj bhi agar aap woh gaana dekhenge, jo jump Akshay ne kiya tha, woh aaj tak kisi ne dobara nahi kiya. That is Akshay Kumar for you," the composer shared.

Akshay reacted to this in his signature, hilarious style. He stated, “Anu ji, thank you, aapne mere baare mein itna sab kaha. Lekin yaad rakhiye, yahan main host hoon aur aap guest hain. Main aapke baare mein bataunga.”

Meanwhile, talking about "Wheel of Fortune", Anu Malik shared a statement saying, "Wheel of Fortune is like a perfect melody where every letter is a note and the final word is a hit. I loved the unpredictability; at every turn, your brain is composing the answer. Akshay Kumar is hosting with unmatched fire; he truly is the conductor of this show. If you love a challenge that hits all the right chords, this 'Jaadu ka Chakkar' is going to be your new favorite obsession."

--IANS

pm/