Traffic Accident
J·May 20, 2024, 06:09 am
One killed, 40 injured as bus falls off flyover in Uttar Pradesh
J·Feb 20, 2024, 09:16 am
3 killed after car collides with auto-rickshaw near Amaravati-Anantapur Expressway
J·Feb 12, 2024, 06:47 am
Delhi: Five dead after bus collides with car on Yamuna Expressway
J·Sep 25, 2023, 09:27 am
5 killed after car collides with tree in MP’s Umaria
J·Sep 22, 2023, 07:50 am
Two bike-borne youths killed in accident in Bengaluru
J·Sep 20, 2023, 09:11 am
Four killed in car-truck collision in Gujarat
J·Sep 19, 2023, 05:46 am
Delhi cop killed by speeding car
J·Sep 11, 2023, 07:12 am
Two killed, six injured in Assam road accident
J·Sep 11, 2023, 05:00 am
Seven killed as minivan rams into lorry in TN
J·Sep 07, 2023, 07:56 am
Bus rams into group of students in K'taka, one dead & four serious
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.