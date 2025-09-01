Three killed as bus rams into truck in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (IANS) Three persons were killed and five others were injured when a private bus in which they were travelling rammed into a container truck in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred on National Highway 44 near Katavaram in Addakula mandal early morning.

The bus, belonging to a private travel operator, hit the container truck from behind. The collision resulted in the death of three persons on the spot, while five others were grievously injured.

There were 31 passengers in the bus, which was heading to Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh from Hyderabad. The deceased have been identified as Afrozunissa (70), Hasan (35) and Yellamma (45).

The injured were admitted to the government hospital at Mahabubnagar.

The front portion of the bus was badly damaged in the collision. Police suspect that high speed led to the accident.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, in a case of rash driving, a speeding car lost control and rammed into a showroom in Qutubullapur on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the morning.

The car rammed into the Fashion City showroom on Suchitra Road. The glass door of the showroom was shattered. Police said no one was injured in the incident.

The CCTV footage shows the speeding car veering off the road, crossing the footpath and ramming into the showroom. A man got down from the car and a second later returned to his seat while the person at the wheel reversed the vehicle and sped away, even as passersby had started gathering. Luckily, there was no one in the showroom.

The incident occurred under the limits of Pet Basheerabad Police Station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation. A police officer said efforts were on to trace the vehicle. The person driving the car was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

--IANS

ms/dpb