Two killed as canter rams into auto & car in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 13 (IANS) Two people, including a woman, were killed in an accident on Saturday morning after a canter vehicle rammed into the auto at the busy Sumanahalli Junction Road in Bengaluru.

The passengers travelling in the car have sustained major injuries.

The incident was reported from Kamakshipalya Traffic Police Station. It occurred after the driver of the canter vehicle lost control and collided with an auto and a car. A female passenger travelling in the auto, along with the male driver, was killed on the spot.

The deceased were identified as D. Yeshu and Jennifer. Among the injured persons travelling in the car, the condition of two is serious, and both are battling for their lives.

Due to the impact of the collision, the auto was broken into two pieces. Police suspect that the tragedy occurred due to the canter's brake failure.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the canter, which was moving on the service road, a sloped stretch, suddenly entered the main road and rammed into the car and auto.

Four people were travelling in the car, including a woman and a child, and all of them fortunately escaped without major injuries.

As the auto ran on CNG gas, there was a leakage from the vehicle. Fire force and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage to prevent any risk of explosion. The police have taken up further investigation.

The incident took place a day after a truck ploughed into the crowd celebrating the Ganesh Visarjan on Friday night, a violent event that killed nine persons and injured 20 others in Hassan district of Karnataka.

According to police, during the Ganesh immersion at Mosale Hosahalli, the truck driver, due to over-speeding and careless driving, rammed the vehicle into the crowd participating in the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed condolences over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF.

The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for victims and free treatment for injured persons.

