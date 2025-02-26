States & UTs

Four Killed, Six Injured in Truck-MUV Collision in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Four killed and six injured in a truck-MUV collision near Bishnupur in Surguja, Chhattisgarh
Feb 26, 2025, 11:30 AM
Surguja: At least four people have been killed and six others were injured in a road accident that took place in the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

Surguja Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amolak Singh Dillon said that the tragic mishap took place near the village of Bishnupur under Sitapur police station limits.

"A Multi-Utility Vehicle and a truck collided, leaving four persons dead and six others injured," Surguja ASP said.

He further said that the injured persons were rushed to the community health Centre in Sitapur.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai prayed for the peace of the departed souls and said that the district administration has been instructed to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured. (ANI)

