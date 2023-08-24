The Kashmir Files
J·Aug 24, 2023, 02:00 pm
69th National Film Awards: ‘The Kashmir Files’ Wins Best Feature Film On National Integration
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IMDb: "RRR" most popular Indian film, "Panchayat" top web series
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
IFFI jury head calls the film "The Kashmir Files" "vulgar" and "propaganda."
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Omar backs Farooq over The Kashmir Files' remarks
J·Apr 24, 2023, 12:57 pm
Press clubs deny space for Kashmir Files director's press conference
Join our newsletter 🎉Read and share new perspectives on just about any topic. Everyone’s welcome.