Anupam Kher bumps into his 'Baby' co-star Rana Daggubati at the airport

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actor Anupam Kher bumped into his 'Baby' co-star Rana Daggubati at the airport.

Dropping a happy selfie with the 'Baahubali' actor, Kher wrote on his official Instagram account: "So delighted to meet my friend and my #Baby co-star @ranadaggubati at the airport! His love and warmth is so infectious!"

Kher further revealed that Daggubati has promised to give him a role in one of his forthcoming productions.

The two actors previously worked together in the 2015 spy thriller, "Baby".

Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, the action entertainer also stars Akshay Kumar, Danny Denzongpa, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Madhurima Tuli, and Rasheed Naz in key roles, along with others.

Up next, Kher will be seen as Mahatma Gandhi in Vivek Agnihotri's "The Bengal Files". He revealed that this role has ended up changing him from within.

Kher added that he achieved the look of Gandhi without using any prosthetics.

He dropped the motion poster of his first look from "The Bengal Files" on social media, where he was seen dressed as Gandhi, wearing glasses, a white shawl, along with a matching dhoti. He also carried a wooden stick as part of his character.

Sharing his primary look as Mahatma Gandhi on his IG, Kher penned: "Some roles change your thoughts, your habits, your inner self. Playing #GandhiJi is one such role. Sharing it with you all for the first time my character from @vivekagnihotri's #TheBengalFiles! No prosthetics was used here! Jai Hind (sic)!"

The movie marks the third installment in Agnihotri's "Files" trilogy, after "The Tashkent Files" (2019) and "The Kashmir Files" (2022). Kher was also a part of "The Kashmir Files".

Set to release in theatres on September 5, "The Bengal Files" also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar, and Saswata Chatterjee in significant roles, along with others.

--IANS

pm/